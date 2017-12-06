Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Surfaces on team's 'radar' with recovery
Kesler (hip) is "starting to appear on the radar" in his recovery, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
The 2011 Selke Trophy recipient has yet to debut this season and he remains without a clear timetable for his return, but the clock is ticking on your chances of possibly getting him for free off the waiver wire in select formats. Kesler's averaged roughly 53 points in his first three seasons with the Ducks, and he's usually good for around 20 minutes of ice time per contest with a consistent role on the man advantage.
