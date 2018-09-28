Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Taking light contact

Kesler (hip) participated in 5-on-5 drills and took some light contact Friday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Kesler won't be available for Opening Night against the Sharks on Wednesday, but the fact that he is taking on more and more at practice is a good sign he should be ready sooner rather than later. Once the veteran is given the all-clear, he figures to slot into a top-six role for the Ducks.