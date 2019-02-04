Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Will play Monday

Kesler (lower body) will be back in action versus the Maple Leafs on Monday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Kesler was struggling prior to his five-game stint on injured reserve, as he was pointless in his previous 18 outings and hadn't found the back of the net since Nov. 6 versus Los Angeles. If the center can get his season back on track, he could help get the Ducks back into contention for a playoff spot.