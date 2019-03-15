Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Won't play Thursday
Kesler (hip) is not in the lineup for Thursday's road game in Arizona, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
Kesler will miss his fourth straight game and all signs point to the veteran not playing again this season, though the team has not yet made such an announcement. His next chance to play is right around the corner, Friday in Colorado.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...