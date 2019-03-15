Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Won't play Thursday

Kesler (hip) is not in the lineup for Thursday's road game in Arizona, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Kesler will miss his fourth straight game and all signs point to the veteran not playing again this season, though the team has not yet made such an announcement. His next chance to play is right around the corner, Friday in Colorado.

