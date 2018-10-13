Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Works with Rakell in practice

Kesler accompanied Rickard Rakell (on the second line) in practice Friday, NHL.com reports.

Kesler, who has been battling chronic hip trouble, made his highly anticipated return four games into the season. A proven scorer who also sticks to the opposition like glue, Kesler potted an even-strength goal in his season debut against the Coyotes on Wednesday, finishing out the 3-2 shootout home loss with 16:54 of ice time. Settling in on the second line with Rakell and Andrew Cogliano is an important step for Kesler, as the third line is actually comprised of three rookies, albeit a promising bunch in Isac Lundestrom, Sam Steel and Keifer Sherwood.