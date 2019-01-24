Ducks' Ryan Miller: Aiming for practice clearance soon

The Ducks hope to have Miller (knee) cleared to rejoin practice soon, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Out since Dec. 9, Miller appears to finally be making significant progress on his recovery path. The Ducks -- who sit on the fringes of the playoffs -- have little reason to rush Miller back with Chad Johnson performing admirably behind starter John Gibson. Miller's absence may not extend too far into the second half with more than a week before it fires up.