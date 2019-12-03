Play

Ducks' Ryan Miller: Allows pair of goals in win

Gibson stopped 34 of 36 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

The Kings had nearly twice as many shots as the Ducks, but Miller nullified that advantage with strong play from the crease. The 39-year-old improved to 4-1-2 with a 2.99 GAA and a .906 save percentage through eight appearances. John Gibson should be over his illness by Friday's game against the Capitals, which would send Miller back to the bench.

More News
Our Latest Stories