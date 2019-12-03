Ducks' Ryan Miller: Allows pair of goals in win
Gibson stopped 34 of 36 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Kings.
The Kings had nearly twice as many shots as the Ducks, but Miller nullified that advantage with strong play from the crease. The 39-year-old improved to 4-1-2 with a 2.99 GAA and a .906 save percentage through eight appearances. John Gibson should be over his illness by Friday's game against the Capitals, which would send Miller back to the bench.
