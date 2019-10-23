Ducks' Ryan Miller: Allows two goals in relief
Miller played one period Tuesday, allowing a pair of goals on 11 shots in a 6-1 loss to the Predators.
Miller won't be stuck with the loss -- that's John Gibson's burden this time -- but the former didn't do anything to make the end result look better. Miller has now allowed five goals on 62 shots over seven periods. He's one of the better backups in the league, albeit behind an inconsistent Ducks defense.
