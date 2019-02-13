Ducks' Ryan Miller: Back healthy

Miller (knee) will serve as the backup netminder during Wednesday's clash with Vancouver, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

With fellow backstops John Gibson (upper body) and Chad Johnson (head) landing on injured reserve Wednesday, Miller's inclusion in the lineup is welcome news for Anaheim. Miller last saw game action on Dec. 9, but has been serviceable in the 10 contests he's played, posting a 2.72 GAA and .922 save percentage.