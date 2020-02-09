Play

Ducks' Ryan Miller: Back in net

Miller will start between the pipes for Sunday's road game against Buffalo, Joe Yerdon of The Athletic reports.

The 39-year-old will look to get back into the win column, as he was torched in his last start against Toronto to the tune of five goals on 35 shots. Miller will face a decent matchup against a Buffalo offense that ranks 21st in the league in goals per game this year (2.84).

More News
Our Latest Stories