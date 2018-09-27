Ducks' Ryan Miller: Beaten four times in win
Miller gave up four goals on 22 shots in Wednesday's 7-4 preseason win over Los Angeles.
The 38-year-old goaltender got the victory despite giving up four goals, benefitting greatly from his team's offensive outburst. As John Gibson's backup, Miller can expect to play between 25 and 30 games in 2018-19. He will need to be better than what he's shown so far this preseason.
