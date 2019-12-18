Ducks' Ryan Miller: Between pipes against Devils
Miller will tend the twine on the road versus New Jersey on Wednesday, Kyle Shorara of NHL.com reports.
Miller will be back in the crease for the first time since Dec. 6 versus Washington, in which he gave up three goals on 36 shots (.917 save percentage). The 39-year-old is sporting a 4-2-2 record and 3.00 GAA in nine outings this season. Unless starter John Gibson picks up an injury, Miller's ceiling for games played is likely in the 20 range, limiting his fantasy value.
