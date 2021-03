Miller will defend the road goal in Monday's game versus the Wild, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

John Gibson (lower body) is still out, so Miller will make a fifth straight start. The 40-year-old Miller has struggled this season, registering an .877 save percentage and a 3.66 GAA over 11 appearances. The Wild are coming off back-to-back losses in which they scored just one goal against the Avalanche, but they won the previous five games while averaging 3.4 goals.