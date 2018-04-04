Ducks' Ryan Miller: Between pipes Wednesday

Miller will defend the cage against the Wild on Wednesday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Miller will make his first start since March 9 when he faced off with the Stars. Starter John Gibson (upper body) is considered day-to-day, but with only a week left until playoffs begin, the veteran Miller could be forced into some postseason action -- something that hasn't happened since 2014-15 when he was with Vancouver. Of course, that would require the Ducks to earn a spot in the playoffs, something they haven't quite shored up yet.