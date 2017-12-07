Ducks' Ryan Miller: Blanks the Senators
Miller made 29 saves on 29 shots in a 3-0 shutout win over the Senators on Wednesday.
Strong goaltending is the only reason the Ducks haven't been terrible defensively, as Anaheim has given up more shots per game than any team in the league. Miller has been particularly outstanding, as he has a 1.73 GAA and .945 save percentage in limited action this year.
