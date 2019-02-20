Ducks' Ryan Miller: Blanks Wild in road win
Miller stopped all 31 shots the Wild sent his way in Tuesday's 4-0 win.
The perfect performance was Miller's 44th career shutout, which came two days after he broke John Vanbiesbrouck's record for wins by an American goalie with his 375th career victory. Miller is 6-2-1 this year, with a 2.39 GAA and a .929 save percentage. He continues to keep the crease warm while John Gibson (upper body) is out, and may earn the backup role outright if he continues to play this well.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...