Ducks' Ryan Miller: Blanks Wild in road win

Miller stopped all 31 shots the Wild sent his way in Tuesday's 4-0 win.

The perfect performance was Miller's 44th career shutout, which came two days after he broke John Vanbiesbrouck's record for wins by an American goalie with his 375th career victory. Miller is 6-2-1 this year, with a 2.39 GAA and a .929 save percentage. He continues to keep the crease warm while John Gibson (upper body) is out, and may earn the backup role outright if he continues to play this well.