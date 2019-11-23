Ducks' Ryan Miller: Blue-paint bound Saturday

Miller will tend the road twine for Saturday's matchup against the Lightning, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

John Gibson has started the last four games, so Miller will get the call to provide him some rest. Miller, 39, has performed well in limited action this year, posting a .919 save percentage and 3-0-2 record. He should his hands full in this outing, as the Lightning lead the league with 39 shots on net and 4.14 goals per home contest.