Ducks' Ryan Miller: Buried by Leafs

Miller turned aside 30 shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

The veteran goalie coughed one up less than five minutes into the game, and things didn't get much better after that for Miller or the Anaheim defense -- although he did make some big stops to earn the team a point. On the season, Miller now sports a 3.00 GAA and .908 save percentage over 15 outings, and barring an injury to John Gibson his workload isn't likely to increase down the stretch.