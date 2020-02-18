Ducks' Ryan Miller: Burned by Flames

Miller made 37 saves in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Flames.

Calgary's final goal was scored into an empty net. Anaheim took a 3-1 lead early in the third period before things fell apart for Miller, who coughed up five goals on 12 shots in the final frame. It's the veteran goalie's first regulation loss since Jan. 7, but on the season he carries a 3.06 GAA and .907 save percentage.