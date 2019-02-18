Ducks' Ryan Miller: Capitalizes on starting opportunity
Miller stopped 23 of 25 shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.
Making only his eighth start this season, Miller did well with the chance. He improves to 5-2-1 on the year with a 2.64 GAA and a .922 save percentage. Miller will continue to battle with rookie Kevin Boyle for starts while John Gibson and Chad Johnson are out.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...