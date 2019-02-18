Ducks' Ryan Miller: Capitalizes on starting opportunity

Miller stopped 23 of 25 shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Making only his eighth start this season, Miller did well with the chance. He improves to 5-2-1 on the year with a 2.64 GAA and a .922 save percentage. Miller will continue to battle with rookie Kevin Boyle for starts while John Gibson and Chad Johnson are out.

