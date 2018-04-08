Ducks' Ryan Miller: Chance to rewrite history Saturday

Miller will defend the road net from the Coyotes on Saturday, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

As noted by Craig Morgan of NHL.com, Miller needs just one more win to pass U.S. Hockey Hall of Famer Tom Barrasso for all-time victories among goaltenders. Anaheim's backup netminder has rattled off three straight wins for 369 in his career between the Sabres, Blues, Canucks and Ducks. Miller reportedly will be countered by Anti Raanta in this regular-season finale.