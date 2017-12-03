Ducks' Ryan Miller: Comes up big in shootout loss

Miller stopped 33 of 35 shots in Saturday's shootout loss to the Predators.

While Miller has been great this season, he has struggled to get the job done past regulation. The veteran netminder has picked up four overtime losses in five starts, failing to deliver in the clutch. Miller has been a reliable backup with a .936 save percentage since arriving in Anaheim, but you'd like to see him be able to finish games better. We wouldn't be too concerned, however, as it's a small sample size and Miller is still worth getting in your lineup when John Gibson gets a night off.