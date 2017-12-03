Ducks' Ryan Miller: Comes up big in shootout loss
Miller stopped 33 of 35 shots in Saturday's shootout loss to the Predators.
While Miller has been great this season, he has struggled to get the job done past regulation. The veteran netminder has picked up four overtime losses in five starts, failing to deliver in the clutch. Miller has been a reliable backup with a .936 save percentage since arriving in Anaheim, but you'd like to see him be able to finish games better. We wouldn't be too concerned, however, as it's a small sample size and Miller is still worth getting in your lineup when John Gibson gets a night off.
More News
-
Ducks' Ryan Miller: Guarding cage in Nashville•
-
Ducks' Ryan Miller: Struggles in relief against Blackhawks•
-
Ducks' Ryan Miller: Records 33 saves in shootout defeat•
-
Ducks' Ryan Miller: Starting in goal Saturday•
-
Ducks' Ryan Miller: Returning to lineup Friday•
-
Ducks' Ryan Miller: Out against Vegas•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...