Ducks' Ryan Miller: Confirmed as backstop Wednesday
Miller led his team out for warmups and will start against the Senators on Wednesday, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Miller draws a favorable matchup Wednesday, since the Senators have been held to two or less goals in eight of their last nine games. The veteran netminder has stood tall in seven appearances this season, posting a .936 save percentage combined with a 2.02 GAA, yet he carries a 2-0-4 record. Miller should be considered a top stream on the second half of the Ducks' back-to-back.
More News
-
Ducks' Ryan Miller: Expected in goal Wednesday•
-
Ducks' Ryan Miller: Comes up big in shootout loss•
-
Ducks' Ryan Miller: Guarding cage in Nashville•
-
Ducks' Ryan Miller: Struggles in relief against Blackhawks•
-
Ducks' Ryan Miller: Records 33 saves in shootout defeat•
-
Ducks' Ryan Miller: Starting in goal Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...