Ducks' Ryan Miller: Confirmed as backstop Wednesday

Miller led his team out for warmups and will start against the Senators on Wednesday, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Miller draws a favorable matchup Wednesday, since the Senators have been held to two or less goals in eight of their last nine games. The veteran netminder has stood tall in seven appearances this season, posting a .936 save percentage combined with a 2.02 GAA, yet he carries a 2-0-4 record. Miller should be considered a top stream on the second half of the Ducks' back-to-back.