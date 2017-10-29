Ducks' Ryan Miller: Confirmed for first start of season

Miller led his team onto the ice for warmups, indicating that he will be the starting goalie for Sunday's game in Carolina, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

After missing the beginning of the season with a wrist injury, Miller returned to back up John Gibson on Saturday night and will subsequently receive his first start as a Duck on Sunday. The 37-year-old had a poor record as the Canucks' starter last season, but did manage a decent .914 save percentage. The vet will look to start strong against a Hurricanes team that is averaging 2.67 goals per game.