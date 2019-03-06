Ducks' Ryan Miller: Cools off Coyotes

Miller allowed only one goal on 23 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Coyotes.

After interim coach Bob Murray decided to start Miller instead of John Gibson in this contest, Miller did well to pick up the win over one of the hottest teams in the league. Miller's record improved to 7-4-1 with a 2.39 GAA and a .927 save percentage. Gibson should be in line for the home start Wednesday versus the Blues.