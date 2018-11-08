Ducks' Ryan Miller: Cools off Flames

Miller made 37 saves on 39 shots in a 3-2 victory against the Flames on Wednesday.

The veteran netminder played very well in his first start in more than a week. That's been his overall theme, as Miller owns a .936 save percentage and 2.33 GAA this season. It's not likely to lead to more playing time, but Miller should expect to play about the same amount as last season when he recorded 28 appearances. And when he plays, he's worth considering as a streaming option.