Ducks' Ryan Miller: Dealing with upper-body ailment
Miller missed practice Wednesday due to an upper-body injury, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
Miller's injury doesn't seem to be overly serious, but the Ducks may opt to shut him down for the rest of the preseason to ensure he'll be ready for their regular-season opener Oct. 5 against Arizona. The 37-year-old backstop is locked in as John Gibson's backup for the 2017-18 campaign.
