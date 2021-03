Miller allowed three goals on 33 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Sharks.

It's tough to fault Miller for the loss when the Ducks scored just one goal. The 40-year-old netminder was solid, but he still dropped to 2-3-1 with a 3.19 GAA and an .891 save percentage through eight outings. With John Gibson struggling mightily in March, Miller may get a couple of extra starts in the near future, despite the Ducks' next back-to-back situation being March 28 and 29.