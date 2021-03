Miller saved two of three shots in relief of John Gibson in Friday's 6-0 loss to the Sharks.

Miller played the last 10:44 of the contest and yielded a goal to Sharks forward Fredrik Handemark. Gibson has given up five goals in each of his last three outings -- the Ducks' primary netminder is struggling. This could mean more playing time for Miller in the near team. The Ducks finish a back-to-back against the Sharks on Saturday, and it seems likely Miller will start that contest.