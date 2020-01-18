Ducks' Ryan Miller: Draws start in Carolina
Miller will tend the road goal in Friday's game against the Hurricanes.
Miller has spent the last four games on the bench after giving up three goals in a loss to the Blue Jackets on Jan. 7. The veteran goalie is on a personal four-game losing streak. The Hurricanes will be without Dougie Hamilton (lower leg) for the first time, but this will still be a tough matchup for Miller to earn a win from.
