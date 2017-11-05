Ducks' Ryan Miller: Draws start Saturday
Miller led his team out of the tunnel and will guard the cage for Saturday's tilt against San Jose, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
With Anaheim being forced to play in back-to-back games, Miller will get his second start of the season. The 37-year-old was stellar in his debut against Carolina, allowing three goals on 37 shots while shutting down all three shootout attempts as well. Still, San Jose has notched three or more goals in their last three games, and this will be a tough matchup for Miller.
