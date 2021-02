Miller stopped 26 of 27 shots in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Sharks.

Miller put in the best of his three performances this year, as only Logan Couture's shot 11 seconds into the first period beat him. Through three games, Miller has a 1-1-0 record and seven goals allowed on 83 shots. He won't play much with John Gibson healthy, so expect Miller to return to a backup role for Tuesday's game in Vegas.