Ducks' Ryan Miller: Emerges victorious in first start of season

Miller made his first start of the season Sunday against Carolina, stopping 34 of 37 shots in regulation before denying all three Canes' shooters in the shootout.

A very solid Ducks' debut for Miller, who has moved into the backup role behind John Gibson now that he has recovered from a wrist injury. The veteran goaltender put up decent numbers in three seasons with Vancouver before signing with the Ducks. Gibson's emergence as one of the better starting netminders in the league hurts Miller's fantasy value, but the veteran still makes for a solid fantasy play whenever he gets the nod.