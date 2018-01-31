Ducks' Ryan Miller: Enters in relief Tuesday
Miller stopped five of six shots in relief of John Gibson (undisclosed) Tuesday against the Bruins.
Anaheim won 3-1, but Gibson was credited with the victory after playing 52:35 of shutout hockey before mysteriously exiting late. This isn't the first health scare for Gibson this season, so don't be surprised to see Miller playing a bit more in the second half to keep the starter rested.
