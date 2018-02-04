Play

Ducks' Ryan Miller: Exits after yielding three goals in first 11 minutes

Miller was pulled after allowing three goals on seven shots in a 5-2 loss to the Canadiens on Saturday.

The Ducks dominated play, outshooting the Canadiens 36-20 in the first two periods, but Miller's poor outing resulted in a disappointing loss for Anaheim. While the 37-year-old has strong overall numbers this season, he's been pretty inconsistent as of late. However, he's really all the Ducks have at the moment until John Gibson returns from his lower-body injury.

