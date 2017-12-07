Ducks' Ryan Miller: Expected in goal Wednesday
Miller is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Senators, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
Miller has made seven appearances for the Ducks this season, none of which ended with a regulation loss tagged to him. The veteran netminder has proven a solid presence between the pipes for Anaheim this season, allowing two or fewer goals in five of his seven appearances. Despite his solid play, Miller owns just a 2-0-4 record on the campaign. He will attempt to get back in the win column Wednesday for the first time since Nov. 9.
