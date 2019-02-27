Ducks' Ryan Miller: Expected to start
Miller (undisclosed) will likely get the start in goal Wednesday against the Blackhawks.
Miller didn't dress for Monday's game against the Canucks due to an undisclosed issue, but whatever held him out of that contest clearly wasn't overly serious. The Ducks will undoubtedly release another update confirming their starter for Wednesday's match prior to puck drop, but for now, it's safe for fantasy owners to assume Miller will be looking to pick up his seventh victory of the campaign against Chicago.
