Ducks' Ryan Miller: Eyeing return to practice next week

Miller (lower body) could return to practice next week.

As a clear sign of progress, the American netminder has had at least two sessions since Wednesday in which he's been on the ice ahead of practice, but he still lacks a clear timetable for his return. Fortunately for the Ducks, John Gibson is now healthy and available to grab the lion's share of the starts with Reto Berra available as an emergency backup.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories