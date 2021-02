Miller yielded three goals on 28 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Coyotes.

Miller blanked the Coyotes for 50 minutes, but they bounced back with three goals in 6:34 late in the third period. Miller got the Ducks to a shootout, but surrendered another two tallies there to taste defeat. The 40-year-old netminder has a 1-2-1 record with a 2.98 GAA and an .894 save percentage through five appearances. Expect John Gibson to tend the twine Saturday versus the Golden Knights.