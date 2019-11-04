Ducks' Ryan Miller: Falls in OT despite 34 saves
Miller turned aside 34 of 37 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to Chicago on Sunday.
The 39-year-old has been splendid when called upon this season, having limited the opponent to two goals or fewer now in four of his five starts. In five appearances overall, Miller is 3-0-1 with a 2.30 GAA and .926 save percentage. His days of carrying the load as a No. 1 starter are behind him, but he has certainly transformed himself into one of the league's best backup netminders.
