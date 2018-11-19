Ducks' Ryan Miller: Falls in overtime
Miller allowed four goals while making 38 saves during Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to Colorado.
Miller got the nod in goal, stopping 38 of 42 shots before allowing the game winning goal in overtime. The loss takes Miller to 2-2-1 in seven appearances serving as Anaheim's backup goalie.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...