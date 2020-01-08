Ducks' Ryan Miller: Falls to Blue Jackets

Miller surrendered three goals on 26 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

A pair of goals in a 1:12 span late in the second period sank Miller, and the Ducks waited until after Zach Werenski's empty-netter to get one back. Miller's losing streak reached four games. He's now at 4-5-2 with a 3.20 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 12 appearances. With inconsistent playing time and poor numbers, Miller is a last-resort option for most fantasy owners. John Gibson will likely start Thursday's game against the Stars.