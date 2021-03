Miller turned aside 23 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.

The veteran netminder gave the Ducks a chance at a comeback by not allowing a goal over the final 30-plus minutes of action, but they couldn't find an equalizer. Miller is 1-5-0 since being pushed into the No. 1 role by John Gibson's lower-body injury, and on the season he's saddled with a rough 3.48 GAA and .880 save percentage.