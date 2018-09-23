Ducks' Ryan Miller: Generous to 'Yotes
Miller saw the puck travel past him six times on 37 shots in a 6-1 road loss to the Coyotes on Saturday.
The veteran allowed at least one goal in each period, with two of them taking place on an Arizona power play. Miller went 12-6-6 (four shutouts) to supplement a robust 2.35 GAA and .928 save percentage in 28 games with the Ducks last season.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...