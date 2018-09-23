Ducks' Ryan Miller: Generous to 'Yotes

Miller saw the puck travel past him six times on 37 shots in a 6-1 road loss to the Coyotes on Saturday.

The veteran allowed at least one goal in each period, with two of them taking place on an Arizona power play. Miller went 12-6-6 (four shutouts) to supplement a robust 2.35 GAA and .928 save percentage in 28 games with the Ducks last season.