Ducks' Ryan Miller: Gets starting nod Friday

Miller will patrol the blue paint Friday against the Stars, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Miller hasn't started since Feb. 25 when he produced a dud against the Oilers, allowing five goals on 42 shots in a shootout loss. That poor outing doesn't resemble Miller's overall play this season, though, as he has marked a .925 save percentage and 2.52 GAA through 23 games, although he won just eight of those contests. When Miller last faced Dallas in late February, he mustered a 41-save shutout in a 2-0 win, and the Ducks have raised their offensive production to 4.2 goals per game over the last five, setting Miller up for a solid shot at another win.