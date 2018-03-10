Ducks' Ryan Miller: Gets starting nod Friday
Miller will patrol the blue paint Friday against the Stars, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
Miller hasn't started since Feb. 25 when he produced a dud against the Oilers, allowing five goals on 42 shots in a shootout loss. That poor outing doesn't resemble Miller's overall play this season, though, as he has marked a .925 save percentage and 2.52 GAA through 23 games, although he won just eight of those contests. When Miller last faced Dallas in late February, he mustered a 41-save shutout in a 2-0 win, and the Ducks have raised their offensive production to 4.2 goals per game over the last five, setting Miller up for a solid shot at another win.
More News
-
Ducks' Ryan Miller: Suffers shootout loss against Oilers•
-
Ducks' Ryan Miller: Gets starting nod Sunday•
-
Ducks' Ryan Miller: Stops 36 shots in loss•
-
Ducks' Ryan Miller: Stopping pucks Saturday night•
-
Ducks' Ryan Miller: Blanks Stars on Wednesday•
-
Ducks' Ryan Miller: Receives starting nod Wednesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...