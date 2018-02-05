Play

Ducks' Ryan Miller: Gets starting nod Monday

Miller will be between the pipes against the Maple Leafs on Monday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Miller will take at least the first half of the Ducks upcoming back-to-back against Toronto and Buffalo on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. It's unclear who will backup the veteran versus the Leafs, as John Gibson (lower body) split net time with Reto Berra.

