Ducks' Ryan Miller: Gets starting nod Monday

Miller will tend the twine against the Avalanche on Monday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Miller will be making his second appearance over the Ducks' most recent nine contests, having posted a 31-save shutout in his last outing. The netminder will likely continue to see infrequent starts behind No. 1 John Gibson. Colorado is putting 30.1 shots on net per game (sixth fewest in the NHL), so it could be a lighter workload for the veteran; however, the Ducks are allowing 33.8 per game, which is fourth most in the league.