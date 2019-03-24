Ducks' Ryan Miller: Gets starting nod Saturday
Miller will tend the twine in Saturday's game versus the Kings, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Miller has struggled in four starts since the trade deadline with a 1-3-0 record and an .869 save percentage. The Ducks have picked up their offensive support lately, however, so he'll look to right the ship against the lowly Kings, who have averaged just 2.08 goals per game in March.
