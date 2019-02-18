Ducks' Ryan Miller: Gets starting nod Sunday

Miller will take on the Capitals at home Sunday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Miller will make his first start since Dec. 9 as John Gibson (upper body) and Chad Johnson (head) both remain on injured reserve. The 38-year-old is 4-2-1 this season with a 2.71 GAA. He'll likely be shaking off some rust against one of the league's best offenses.