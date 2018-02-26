Ducks' Ryan Miller: Gets starting nod Sunday
Miller will be between the pipes in Sunday's game against the Oilers.
Miller is as hot as they come, allowing just one goal on 98 shots over the last three games, despite recording a 2-0 loss (empty-net goal) to the Coyotes on Saturday. It's troubling when he's playing so well but unable to record a win; however, the Ducks' offense has been anything but flashy lately, compiling just two goals per game over the last six. Still, fantasy owners should be eager to ride the highs of Miller, despite the poor play in front of him.
